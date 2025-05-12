Camp Blaz Marines move into new barracks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz senior leaders; U.S. Navy Capt. Blake Burket, commanding officer, Officer in Charge of Construction; and Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas cut a ribbon during a barracks soft opening on MCBCB, Guam, May, 16 2025. The first new enlisted barracks at MCBCB opened, marking a significant milestone in the development of the U.S. Marine Corps’ newest installation. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brayden Daniel)