U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz senior leaders; U.S. Navy Capt. Blake Burket, commanding officer, Officer in Charge of Construction; and Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas cut a ribbon during a barracks soft opening on MCBCB, Guam, May, 16 2025. The first new enlisted barracks at MCBCB opened, marking a significant milestone in the development of the U.S. Marine Corps’ newest installation. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brayden Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 23:37
|Photo ID:
|9039702
|VIRIN:
|250516-M-RA094-1147
|Resolution:
|7930x5289
|Size:
|20.4 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Blaz Marines move into new barracks [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Brayden Daniel