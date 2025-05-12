Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Blaz Marines move into new barracks [Image 3 of 3]

    Camp Blaz Marines move into new barracks

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Brayden Daniel 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz senior leaders; U.S. Navy Capt. Blake Burket, commanding officer, Officer in Charge of Construction; and Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas cut a ribbon during a barracks soft opening on MCBCB, Guam, May, 16 2025. The first new enlisted barracks at MCBCB opened, marking a significant milestone in the development of the U.S. Marine Corps’ newest installation. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brayden Daniel)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 23:37
    Photo ID: 9039702
    VIRIN: 250516-M-RA094-1147
    Resolution: 7930x5289
    Size: 20.4 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
    Marine
    Guam
    USMC
    barracks
    MCB Camp Blaz
    Main cantonment

