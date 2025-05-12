Camp Blaz Marines move into new barracks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Juan De La Cerda, administrative specialist, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, movse into his new barracks room on MCBCB, Guam, May 16, 2025. The first new enlisted barracks at MCBCB opened, marking a significant milestone in the development of the U.S. Marine Corps’ newest installation. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brayden Daniel)