    Day Four: National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition [Image 14 of 15]

    Day Four: National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Spc. Brooklyn Clark 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Sgt. Juan Lopez, Oklahoma National Guard, prepares to begin the 16-mile ruck march during the National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition hosted by the Oklahoma National Guard at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, May 15, 2025. The Region V Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that tests Soldiers and non-commissioned officers on their physical and mental endurance, tactical proficiency, and overall Soldiering skills. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Spc. Brooklyn Clark)

