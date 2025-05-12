Day Four: National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition

Staff Sgt. Daniel Flores, Texas National Guard, competes in the 16-mile ruck march during the National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition hosted by the Oklahoma National Guard at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, May 15, 2025. The Region V Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that tests Soldiers and non-commissioned officers on their physical and mental endurance, tactical proficiency, and overall Soldiering skills. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Spc. Brooklyn Clark)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 22:15
|Photo ID:
|9039633
|VIRIN:
|250514-A-MB834-9932
|Resolution:
|4114x5324
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
