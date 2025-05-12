Day Four: National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Aaron Tan, Missouri National Guard and Spc. Jacob Carruth, Texas National Guard, compete in a 16-mile ruck march during the National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition hosted by the Oklahoma National Guard at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, May 15, 2025. The Region V Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that tests Soldiers and non-commissioned officers on their physical and mental endurance, tactical proficiency, and overall Soldiering skills. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Spc. Brooklyn Clark)