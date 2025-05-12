Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vegetation regrowth along the American River [Image 3 of 4]

    Vegetation regrowth along the American River

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Joseph Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Vegetation regrowth and erosion protection features are visible along the American River in Sacramento, California, as part of the American River Common Features project, April 10, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District is leading the effort to restore native habitat and strengthen levee safety through mitigation work at Sites 2.2 and 2.3, Phase 2 of the American River Common Features project. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Paul Bruton)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 20:22
    Photo ID: 9039446
    VIRIN: 250410-A-PZ119-1410
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 7.54 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    USACE
    Vegetation
    American River Common Features
    Levee Safety
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District

