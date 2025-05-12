Vegetation regrowth along the American River

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vegetation regrowth and erosion protection features are visible along the American River in Sacramento, California, as part of the American River Common Features project, April 10, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District is leading the effort to restore native habitat and strengthen levee safety through mitigation work at Sites 2.2 and 2.3, Phase 2 of the American River Common Features project. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Paul Bruton)