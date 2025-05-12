Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESG 3 Congratulates Tripoli Media [Image 3 of 3]

    ESG 3 Congratulates Tripoli Media

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    250514-N-CO542-1300

    Rear Adm. Randall Peck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group Three, thanks the media division aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) on the flight deck, May 14, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 18:59
    Photo ID: 9039370
    VIRIN: 250514-N-CO542-1300
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, ESG 3 Congratulates Tripoli Media [Image 3 of 3], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LHA
    navy
    amphibious assault
    USS Tripoli

