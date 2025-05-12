ESG 3 Congratulates Tripoli Media

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250514-N-CO542-1300



Rear Adm. Randall Peck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group Three, thanks the media division aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) on the flight deck, May 14, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)