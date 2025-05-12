ESG 3 Congratulates Tripoli Media

250514-N-CO542-1300
Rear Adm. Randall Peck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group Three, thanks the media division aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) on the flight deck, May 14, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)
|05.12.2025
|05.15.2025 18:59
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
