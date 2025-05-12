ESG 3 Congratulates Tripoli Media

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Randall Peck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group Three, right, speaks with Mass Communications Specialist First Class Danian Aiko-Douglas, from Manzanilla, Trinidad, on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 14, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)