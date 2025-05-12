Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ESG 3 Congratulates Tripoli Media [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ESG 3 Congratulates Tripoli Media

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    250514-N-CO542-1351

    Rear Adm. Randall Peck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group Three poses for a group photo with the media division of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), on the flight deck, May 14, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 18:59
    Photo ID: 9039367
    VIRIN: 250514-N-CO542-1351
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESG 3 Congratulates Tripoli Media [Image 3 of 3], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ESG 3 Congratulates Tripoli Media
    ESG 3 Congratulates Tripoli Media
    ESG 3 Congratulates Tripoli Media

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LHA
    navy
    amphibious assault
    USS Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download