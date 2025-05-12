250514-N-CO542-1351
Rear Adm. Randall Peck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group Three poses for a group photo with the media division of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), on the flight deck, May 14, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 18:59
|Photo ID:
|9039367
|VIRIN:
|250514-N-CO542-1351
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ESG 3 Congratulates Tripoli Media [Image 3 of 3], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.