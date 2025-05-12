ESG 3 Congratulates Tripoli Media

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250514-N-CO542-1351



Rear Adm. Randall Peck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group Three poses for a group photo with the media division of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), on the flight deck, May 14, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)