    VP-46 and VP-69 Participate in Dynamic Mongoose 2025 [Image 10 of 10]

    VP-46 and VP-69 Participate in Dynamic Mongoose 2025

    ICELAND

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    Lt. Cmdr. Alexander Wilhelm, a Naval Aviator assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 69, signals to Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Chloe Bolon on the flight line at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, May 8, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are participating in Dynamic Mongoose 2025, a NATO-led advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare exercise aiming to practice, demonstrate and refine the Alliance’s continued adaptation to new security challenges. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)

    VP-69
    VP-46
    anti-submarine warfare
    Dynamic Mongoose 2025
    Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW)

