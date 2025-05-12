Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-46 and VP-69 Participate in Dynamic Mongoose 2025 [Image 7 of 10]

    VP-46 and VP-69 Participate in Dynamic Mongoose 2025

    ICELAND

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    Lt. Tyler Easlick, left, and Lt. Jacob Santer, naval aviators assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, pilot a P-8A Poseidon flying over the Norwegian Sea, May 8, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are participating in Dynamic Mongoose 2025, a NATO-led advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare exercise aiming to practice, demonstrate and refine the Alliance’s continued adaptation to new security challenges. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)

    This work, VP-46 and VP-69 Participate in Dynamic Mongoose 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VP-69
    VP-46
    anti-submarine warfare
    Dynamic Mongoose 2025
    Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW)

