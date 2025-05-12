Lt. Tyler Easlick, left, and Lt. Jacob Santer, naval aviators assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, pilot a P-8A Poseidon flying over the Norwegian Sea, May 8, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are participating in Dynamic Mongoose 2025, a NATO-led advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare exercise aiming to practice, demonstrate and refine the Alliance’s continued adaptation to new security challenges. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 18:36
|Photo ID:
|9039327
|VIRIN:
|250508-N-AN659-1032
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|IS
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-46 and VP-69 Participate in Dynamic Mongoose 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.