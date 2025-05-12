VP-46 and VP-69 Participate in Dynamic Mongoose 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Aircrewman Operator 3rd Class Samantha Phillips, assigned to the ‘Grey Knights’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, handles a sonobuoy inside a P-8A Poseidon flying over the Norwegian Sea, May 8, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are participating in Dynamic Mongoose 2025, a NATO-led advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare exercise aiming to practice, demonstrate and refine the Alliance’s continued adaptation to new security challenges. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)