512th Field Hospital soldiers support DEFENDER 2025 at Vepriai Rocket Base in Lithuania

A U.S. Army nutrition care specialist with the 512th Field Hospital prepares ingredients for a fresh salad inside an old Soviet-era missile bunker as part of Exercise Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) 2025, Vepriai Rocket Base, Lithuania, May 13, 2025. (Defense Health Agency Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)