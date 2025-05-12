512th Field Hospital soldiers support DEFENDER 2025 at Vepriai Rocket Base in Lithuania

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 512th Field Hospital sort boxes of food and supplies as part of Exercise Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) 2025, Vepriai Rocket Base, Lithuania, May 13, 2025. (Defense Health Agency Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)
