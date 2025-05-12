Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    512th Field Hospital soldiers support DEFENDER 2025 at Vepriai Rocket Base in Lithuania [Image 6 of 10]

    512th Field Hospital soldiers support DEFENDER 2025 at Vepriai Rocket Base in Lithuania

    VEPRIAI, LITHUANIA

    05.12.2025

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    Operational Medical Systems

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 512th Field Hospital sort boxes of food and supplies as part of Exercise Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) 2025, Vepriai Rocket Base, Lithuania, May 13, 2025. (Defense Health Agency Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 16:14
    Defense Health Agency
    Force Health Protection
    swiftresponse
    DefenderEurope
    Operational Medical Systems
    DEFENDER 25

