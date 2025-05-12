512th Field Hospital soldiers support DEFENDER 2025 at Vepriai Rocket Base in Lithuania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Isibylla Mitchell, left, and Pfc. Amaliya Pearson, both nutrition care specialists with the 512th Field Hospital, prepare ingredients for a fresh salad inside an old Soviet-era missile bunker as part of Exercise Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) 2025, Vepriai Rocket Base, Lithuania, May 13, 2025. Mitchell is a native of Greenville, N.C. and Pearson hails from Hudson, N.C. (Defense Health Agency Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)