U.S. Army Pfc. Isibylla Mitchell, left, and Pfc. Amaliya Pearson, both nutrition care specialists with the 512th Field Hospital, prepare ingredients for a fresh salad inside an old Soviet-era missile bunker as part of Exercise Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) 2025, Vepriai Rocket Base, Lithuania, May 13, 2025. Mitchell is a native of Greenville, N.C. and Pearson hails from Hudson, N.C. (Defense Health Agency Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 16:14
|Photo ID:
|9038956
|VIRIN:
|250513-O-PJ332-1124
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|VEPRIAI, LT
|Hometown:
|GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|HUDSON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 512th Field Hospital soldiers support DEFENDER 2025 at Vepriai Rocket Base in Lithuania [Image 10 of 10], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.