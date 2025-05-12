Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gridley Engineering Drill [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Gridley Engineering Drill

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Electrician's Mate 1st Class David Cozart, from Cleveland, Ohio, leads an engineering team through an engineering drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the South China Sea, May 13, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 08:17
    Photo ID: 9037846
    VIRIN: 250513-N-AS506-1362
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 12.21 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gridley Engineering Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gridley Vaccinations
    USS Gridley Engineering Drill
    Operations Specialists Stand Watch
    USS Gridley Engineering Drill
    USS Gridley Chief Tracks Contacts
    USS Gridley Chief Tracks Contacts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gridley
    Deployment
    Electrician's Mate
    Engineering Drill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download