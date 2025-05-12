Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gridley Vaccinations [Image 1 of 6]

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    From left, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Glenda Miller, from Wichita, Kansas, administers a vaccination to Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Delilah Medina, from Riverside, California, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the South China Sea, May 7, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

