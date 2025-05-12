Operations Specialists Stand Watch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Limesand, from San Ramon, California, and Operations Specialist 2nd Class Janat Gonzalez, from Yakima, Washington, control helicopters during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the South China Sea, May 13, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)