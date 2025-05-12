2-17 ACS Rope Tower

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Ron Hinman, assigned to 2-17 Aerial Cavalry Squadron, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), poses in front of a rope tower he constructed at Erbil, Iraq on May 13, 2025.The rope tower reflects the squadron’s commitment to sustaining air assault culture and operational readiness while deployed. Such training structures reinforce the physical standards and technical skills essential to the division’s mission. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)