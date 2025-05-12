2-17 ACS Rope Tower

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IRAQ

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Ron Hinman, assigned to 2-17 Aerial Cavalry Squadron, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), poses in front of a rope tower he constructed at Erbil, Iraq on May 13, 2025.The rope tower reflects the squadron's commitment to sustaining air assault culture and operational readiness while deployed. Such training structures reinforce the physical standards and technical skills essential to the division's mission. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025
    Photo ID: 9037820
    VIRIN: 250513-A-LY473-8235
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 11.18 MB
    Location: IQ
