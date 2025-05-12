U.S. Army Soldiers with 2-17 Aerial Cavalry Squadron, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), pose in front of a newly constructed rope tower at Erbil, Iraq on May 13, 2025. Built by 1st Sgt. Ron Hinman, the tower stands as a testament to the unit’s dedication to air assault proficiency and esprit de corps. Rope towers play a vital role in sustaining the physical and tactical readiness required for successful air assault operations in forward environments (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 07:44
|Photo ID:
|9037807
|VIRIN:
|250513-A-LY473-5672
|Resolution:
|5443x8160
|Size:
|13.7 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-17 ACS Rope Tower [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Andrew Lightsey IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.