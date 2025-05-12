2-17 ACS Rope Tower

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with 2-17 Aerial Cavalry Squadron, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), watch as a peer attempts to climb a newly constructed rope tower at Erbil, Iraq on May 13, 2025. Built by 1st Sgt. Ron Hinman, the tower stands as a testament to the unit’s dedication to air assault proficiency and esprit de corps. Rope towers play a vital role in sustaining the physical and tactical readiness required for successful air assault operations in forward environments (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)