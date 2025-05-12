Hawaii's Own at the 2025 Region VII Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Roger Uganiza, right, command sergeant major of the 1st Squadron, 299th Cavalry Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (29 IBCT), Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), Sgt. Christopher Petersen, a network communications systems specialist assigned to Charlie Company, 227th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 29 IBCT, HIARNG, and Sgt. 1st Class Diosdado Rongcal, G3 Training noncommissioned officer in charge, HIARNG, run towards the 18 mile ruck march finish line at the Region VII Best Warrior Competition (BWC) 2025 at Camp Navajo, Arizona, May 13, 2025. The region-level BWC highlights the adaptability, resilience and lethal precision of our forces, reaffirming the National Guard citizen-Soldiers’ unwavering readiness for every mission. Competitors from Arizona, California, Colorado, Guam, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah National Guards battled it out in physically and mentally challenging events to determine Region VII Soldier of the Year and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)