Hawaii's Own at the 2025 Region VII Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Petersen, right, a network communications systems specialist assigned to Charlie Company, 227th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (29 IBCT), Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), poses for a photo with Spc. Vu Nguyen, a cavalry scout assigned to Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron, 299th Cavalry Regiment, 29 IBCT, HIARNG, before starting the land navigation event during the Region VII Best Warrior Competition (BWC) 2025 at Camp Navajo, Arizona, May 14, 2025. The region-level BWC highlights the adaptability, resilience and lethal precision of our forces, reaffirming the National Guard citizen-Soldiers’ unwavering readiness for every mission. Competitors from Arizona, California, Colorado, Guam, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah National Guards battled it out in physically and mentally challenging events to determine Region VII Soldier of the Year and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)