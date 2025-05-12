Senior Enlisted Advisors Emphasize the Development of NCOs to Prevail with Land Power

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left to right) Australian Army Warrant Officer Kim Felmingham, regimental sergeant major-Army, Australian Army, Sgt. Maj. Jay Garza, with U.S. Army Futures Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt, command sergeant major for U.S. Army Pacific Command (USARPAC), Chief Warrant Officer Sanjee Singh, sergeant major of the Singapore Army, Singapore Armed Forces, and Julie Guerra, director, NCO and Soldier programs Association of the United States Army (AUSA) conduct a Senior Enlisted Leaders Panel during Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium, May 14, 2025, Honolulu, Hawaii. LANPAC Symposium and Exposition is the premier forum for land power discussions in the Indo-Pacific region. Hosted by AUSA and supported by USARPAC, LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Wyatt Moore , 28th Public Affairs Detachment)