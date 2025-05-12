Senior Enlisted Advisors Emphasize the Development of NCOs to Prevail with Land Power

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Jay Garza, with U.S. Army Futures Command, speaks about innovation at the Senior Enlisted Leaders Panel during Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium, May 14, 2025, Honolulu, Hawaii. LANPAC Symposium and Exposition is the premier forum for land power discussions in the Indo-Pacific region. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army and supported by U.S. Army Pacific, LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Wyatt Moore , 28th Public Affairs Detachment)