    Senior Enlisted Advisors Emphasize the Development of NCOs to Prevail with Land Power [Image 3 of 6]

    Senior Enlisted Advisors Emphasize the Development of NCOs to Prevail with Land Power

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Wyatt Moore 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt, senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army Pacific command sergeant major, discusses the importance of reinforcing basic Soldier tasks at the Senior Enlisted Leaders Panel during Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium, May 14, 2025, Honolulu, Hawaii. LANPAC Symposium and Exposition is the premier forum for land power discussions in the Indo-Pacific region. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army and supported by U.S. Army Pacific , LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Wyatt Moore , 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, Senior Enlisted Advisors Emphasize the Development of NCOs to Prevail with Land Power [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Wyatt Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    #IndoPacificSecurity
    #LANPAC2025
    #PartnershipsForPeace
    #PrevailingThroughLandpower

