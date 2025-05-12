Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Womack Chaplains Hold Community Walk of Hope [Image 3 of 3]

    Womack Chaplains Hold Community Walk of Hope

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Keisha Frith 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    The All-American Brass Quintet play during the Walk of Hope Community event hosted by Womack chaplains, on May 13, to raise awareness and offer sympathy and support to families affected by life-altering diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, cancer and other illnesses, Womack Army Medical Center Fort Bragg, North Carolina

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 22:53
    Photo ID: 9037399
    VIRIN: 250513-O-EV225-7609
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 13.83 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Fort Bragg
    WAMC

