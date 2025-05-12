Womack Chaplains Hold Community Walk of Hope

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The All-American Brass Quintet play during the Walk of Hope Community event hosted by Womack chaplains, on May 13, to raise awareness and offer sympathy and support to families affected by life-altering diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, cancer and other illnesses, Womack Army Medical Center Fort Bragg, North Carolina