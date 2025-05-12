Womack chaplains hold the first ever Walk of Hope Community event, on May 13, to raise awareness and offer sympathy and support to families affected by life-altering diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, cancer and other illnesses, Womack Army Medical Center Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 22:53
|Photo ID:
|9037394
|VIRIN:
|250513-O-EV225-3366
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|10.91 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Womack Chaplains Hold Community Walk of Hope [Image 3 of 3], by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Womack Chaplains Hold Community Walk of Hope
No keywords found.