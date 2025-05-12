Womack Chaplains Hold Community Walk of Hope

Photo By Keisha Frith | Womack chaplains hold the first ever Walk of Hope Community event, on May 13, to raise...... read more read more Photo By Keisha Frith | Womack chaplains hold the first ever Walk of Hope Community event, on May 13, to raise awareness and offer sympathy and support to families affected by life-altering diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, cancer and other illnesses, Womack Army Medical Center Fort Bragg, North Carolina. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, NC--A Fort Bragg community member’s need for support inspired Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) chaplains to initiate a gathering for shared healing and connection. The first ever Walk of Hope Community event, held on May 13, raised awareness and offered sympathy and support to families affected by life-altering diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, cancer and other illnesses.



The event brought together community members, caregivers, and loved ones, united in compassion and solidarity. The attendees were welcomed with a heartfelt opening invocation, expressing gratitude for the day and the opportunity to come together in unity and compassion. The prayers offered by WAMC chaplains asked for divine comfort and strength for each person, inspiration from the memories of loved ones, and the courage of those fighting these diseases.



Hospital Commander Col. Stephanie Mont emphasized the importance of community support and partnership during her remarks.

“This event is much more than just a walk; it is a heartfelt tribute to the incredible strength of those facing life-altering medical conditions, to the cherished memories of those we've lost, and to the families who stand by their loved ones offering unwavering support and love.”



Lt. Col. Stan Jasiurkowski, Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care (DMPC) chief, acknowledged the emotional difficulty of the day.

“Each of you carries a profound story within. Some of your stories speak of diagnosis, the arduousness of treatments, and the long, watchful hours spent in hospital rooms. Others bear the quiet, persistent ache of loss—the profound absence at the table, the echo of a cherished voice longed for once more. And then there are the caregivers, the silent pillars of strength who hold trembling hands and whisper the most powerful words: "It’s OK, I am here."



The gathering featured a resource fair, with organizations showcasing their services and support. Attendees were encouraged to visit the resource stations, learn more about the services offered, and appreciate the contributions made by these organizations.

The event ended with participants lighting a candle in memory of their loved ones and a symbol of strength to those bravely fighting battles both seen and unseen.



This event is one of many hosted by the Womack Army Medical Center DMPC. The next main event “Walk to Remember” is scheduled for October 8, 2025. This is an opportunity to remember the infants who have passed away due to miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death and other causes of infant mortality. For more information on the DMPC and their services visit https://womack.tricare.mil/Patient-Resources/Pastoral-Care or call 910-907-7729.