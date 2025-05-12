Longtime Mizuho Mayor retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, poses for a photo with Hiroyuki Sugiura, Mizuho Town mayor, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2025. Sugiura is retiring as mayor of Mizuho Town after 47 years of working for the town and 16 years as mayor and vice mayor. He frequently engaged with Yokota Air Base leadership, working with five deputy and wing commanders from 2009 to 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)