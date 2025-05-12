Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Longtime Mizuho Mayor retires [Image 1 of 2]

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, poses for a photo with Hiroyuki Sugiura, Mizuho Town mayor, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2025. Sugiura is retiring as mayor of Mizuho Town after 47 years of working for the town and 16 years as mayor and vice mayor. He frequently engaged with Yokota Air Base leadership, working with five deputy and wing commanders from 2009 to 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

