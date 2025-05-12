Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. John Ware, a combat medic, with the Arizona Army National Guard, rushes through an ambush toward simulated casualties during a situational training exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 24, 2025. The 254th Regiment's Regional Training Institute hosts the U.S. Army’s Combat Medic Military Occupational Specialty Transition course, bringing together Soldiers from all three U.S. Army components to train the next generation of life-saving Combat Medics. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)