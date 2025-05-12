U.S. Army Sgt. John Ware, a combat medic, with the Arizona Army National Guard, rushes through an ambush toward simulated casualties during a situational training exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 24, 2025. The 254th Regiment's Regional Training Institute hosts the U.S. Army’s Combat Medic Military Occupational Specialty Transition course, bringing together Soldiers from all three U.S. Army components to train the next generation of life-saving Combat Medics. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)
|04.23.2025
|05.14.2025 16:59
|9036954
|250424-Z-AA072-2069
|5177x3451
|4.94 MB
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|4
|0
This work, Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4 [Image 45 of 45], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.