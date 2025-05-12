Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4 [Image 45 of 45]

    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Sgt. John Ware, a combat medic, with the Arizona Army National Guard, rushes through an ambush toward simulated casualties during a situational training exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 24, 2025. The 254th Regiment's Regional Training Institute hosts the U.S. Army’s Combat Medic Military Occupational Specialty Transition course, bringing together Soldiers from all three U.S. Army components to train the next generation of life-saving Combat Medics. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 16:59
    Photo ID: 9036954
    VIRIN: 250424-Z-AA072-2069
    Resolution: 5177x3451
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4 [Image 45 of 45], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Medic
    New Jersey
    Medic
    Army
    National Guard

