Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4 [Image 39 of 45]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Soldiers conducted the field and war phases, also known as the ‘Whiskey’ phase, of the U.S. Army’s Combat Medic (68W) Military Occupational Specialty Transition Course hosted by the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 254th Regional Training Institute on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 24, 2025. National Guard Soldiers from several states traveled to New Jersey to become part of the next generation of specialized life-saving Soldiers in the National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 16:59
    Photo ID: 9036948
    VIRIN: 250424-Z-AA072-2055
    Resolution: 5383x3589
    Size: 9.67 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4 [Image 45 of 45], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    New Jersey
    Medic
    Army
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download