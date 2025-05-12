Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers conducted the field and war phases, also known as the ‘Whiskey’ phase, of the U.S. Army’s Combat Medic (68W) Military Occupational Specialty Transition Course hosted by the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 254th Regional Training Institute on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 24, 2025. National Guard Soldiers from several states traveled to New Jersey to become part of the next generation of specialized life-saving Soldiers in the National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)