445th Aircrew Flight Equipment ensures safety in the skies

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Bennett, center, 445th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, trains Airmen from other Air Force agencies on assembling and inspecting HGU-55/p helmets and MBU-12/P oxygen masks for defects or other damages at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 23, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly)