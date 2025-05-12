Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    445th Aircrew Flight Equipment ensures safety in the skies [Image 2 of 2]

    445th Aircrew Flight Equipment ensures safety in the skies

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Bennett, center, 445th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, trains Airmen from other Air Force agencies on assembling and inspecting HGU-55/p helmets and MBU-12/P oxygen masks for defects or other damages at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 23, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly)

    This work, 445th Aircrew Flight Equipment ensures safety in the skies [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFE
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    445th Operations Support Squadron
    445th AFE
    445th OSS

