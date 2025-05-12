445th Aircrew Flight Equipment ensures safety in the skies

The 445th Airlift Wing plays a crucial role in air mobility and operational readiness. At the heart of its mission success is the 445th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment, a dedicated team ensuring aircrew members have the necessary gear to operate safely and effectively.



The AFE shop consists of 10 full-time members and nine traditional reserve members.



“AFE is responsible for providing life-sustaining equipment in the event of implied emergencies, water landings and daily gear aircrews use such as night vision goggles for midnight sorties,” said Tech. Sgt. Amy Stanfield, 445th OSS AFE NCO in charge. “That way, they can do their job and complete their mission successfully without incident.”



AFE duties include managing oxygen systems, parachutes, helmets, anti-exposure suits, night vision goggles, flotation devices and other critical survival gear. The goal is to ensure all equipment is functional and meets stringent safety standards before every flight.



“We don’t keep the jets flying but we keep them safe on missions,” said Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Saidak, 445th OSS AFE technician.



The safety of aircrew members depends on AFE’s expertise and meticulous attention to detail. Routine inspections and preventative maintenance are performed to identify wear and tear, ensuring no piece of equipment fails during a mission. Training aircrew on the proper use of survival gear and emergency procedures is also a key part of their responsibilities.



“If something goes wrong with the aircraft, it is our gear that is going to help them out of a bad situation and aid in recovery and survival,” Stanfield said. “We are the last stop when all else has failed no matter how well they planned, trained and prepped.”



Pride in the job is felt throughout the unit.



“I love AFE. It’s pretty important, and every day when I am packing a parachute or reinstalling a battery in night vision goggles, I am reminded of how important my job is,” Saidak said. “If I don’t do my job correctly, someone could get injured, something could break, or worse-case scenario, someone could die. My job is cool but very important, and I am reminded of that every day.”



The 445th AFE is an essential element in maintaining mission readiness and protecting the lives of those who serve in the air. Their dedication to precision and safety underscores the importance of their role within the Air Force’s mobility and response capabilities.



“With all the outreach and instruction we provide, AFE Airmen are a jack of all trades,” Saidak said. “We aren’t exactly maintenance, but we are as close to maintenance as we can get in an operations situation. People come to us for anything and everything.”

