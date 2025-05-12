99th Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Adrianna Cascante, senior enlisted advisor of the 99th Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, receives an American flag May 3, 2025, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Cascante retired after 20 years of service.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Broaddus)