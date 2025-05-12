U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Adrianna Cascante, senior enlisted advisor of the 99th Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, receives an American flag May 3, 2025, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Cascante retired after 20 years of service.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Broaddus)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 04:33
|Photo ID:
|9035064
|VIRIN:
|250503-A-ME422-8375
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.65 MB
|Location:
|PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 99th Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Dustin Broaddus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.