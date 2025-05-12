99th Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Adrianna Cascante, senior enlisted advisor of the 99th Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, stands at attention with an American flag May 3, 2025, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Cascante retired after 20 years of service.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Broaddus)