    99th Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    99th Retirement Ceremony

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Dustin Broaddus 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Adrianna Cascante, senior enlisted advisor of the 99th Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, left, and Col. Karl J. Ottmar, Brigade Commander of the Mission Command Support Group, 99th RD, pose for a photo May 3, 2025, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Cascante retired after 20 years of service.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Broaddus)

