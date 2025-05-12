Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Commanders Speaks at AUSA LANPAC [Image 3 of 3]

    USINDOPACOM Commanders Speaks at AUSA LANPAC

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks during the opening remarks at the Association of the United States Army’s 2025 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium & Exposition in Honolulu on May 13, 2025. LANPAC 25 includes participation from more than thirty nations collaborating on the role of land forces necessary to prevail as a Joint Force in the Indo-Pacific. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

    This work, USINDOPACOM Commanders Speaks at AUSA LANPAC [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AUSA
    LANPAC
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM

