USINDOPACOM Commanders Speaks at AUSA LANPAC

Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium & Exposition in Honolulu on May 13, 2025.
LANPAC25 stands as an international symposium and exhibition focused on land forces in the Indo-Pacific region. It aimed to strengthen and build alliances and partnerships, and discuss the land component innovation and modernization in the Indo-Pacific.
Paparo addressed topics ranging from the strategic environment and the integration of the seven joint functions, all of which are relevant to this year's LANPAC theme: "Prevailing as a Joint Force in the Indo-Pacific."
USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.
|05.13.2025
|05.13.2025 21:57
|497897
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|21
|0
