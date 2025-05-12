Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Commanders Speaks at AUSA LANPAC

    Photo By Sgt. Angel Heraldez | Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks during the opening

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Story by Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium & Exposition in Honolulu on May 13, 2025.

    LANPAC25 stands as an international symposium and exhibition focused on land forces in the Indo-Pacific region. It aimed to strengthen and build alliances and partnerships, and discuss the land component innovation and modernization in the Indo-Pacific.

    Paparo addressed topics ranging from the strategic environment and the integration of the seven joint functions, all of which are relevant to this year's LANPAC theme: "Prevailing as a Joint Force in the Indo-Pacific."

    USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 21:57
    Story ID: 497897
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    LANPAC
    IPC
    INDOPACOM

