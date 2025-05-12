USINDOPACOM Commanders Speaks at AUSA LANPAC

Photo By Sgt. Angel Heraldez | Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks during the opening...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Angel Heraldez | Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks during the opening remarks at the Association of the United States Army’s 2025 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium & Exposition in Honolulu on May 13, 2025. LANPAC 25 includes participation from more than thirty nations collaborating on the role of land forces necessary to prevail as a Joint Force in the Indo-Pacific. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. see less | View Image Page

Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium & Exposition in Honolulu on May 13, 2025.



LANPAC25 stands as an international symposium and exhibition focused on land forces in the Indo-Pacific region. It aimed to strengthen and build alliances and partnerships, and discuss the land component innovation and modernization in the Indo-Pacific.



Paparo addressed topics ranging from the strategic environment and the integration of the seven joint functions, all of which are relevant to this year's LANPAC theme: "Prevailing as a Joint Force in the Indo-Pacific."



