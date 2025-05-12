USINDOPACOM Commanders Speaks at AUSA LANPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks during the opening remarks at the Association of the United States Army’s 2025 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium & Exposition in Honolulu on May 13, 2025. LANPAC 25 includes participation from more than thirty nations collaborating on the role of land forces necessary to prevail as a Joint Force in the Indo-Pacific. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.