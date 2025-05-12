Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    387th AES Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    387th AES Change of Command

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Abraham Umanah, 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 7, 2025. Umanah assumed his role as commander following his previous assignment as the senior executive officer for the Deputy Chief of Staff, plans and programs, Headquarters Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 08:46
    Photo ID: 9032448
    VIRIN: 250507-F-MC101-1156
    Resolution: 2528x1688
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Air Expeditionary Squadron
    386AEW

