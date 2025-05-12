387th AES Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Abraham Umanah, 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 7, 2025. Umanah assumed his role as commander following his previous assignment as the senior executive officer for the Deputy Chief of Staff, plans and programs, Headquarters Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)