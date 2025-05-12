Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    387th AES Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    387th AES Change of Command

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jodi Ward, 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron first sergeant, holds the squadron guidon during the playing of the Air Force song as the official party departs the stage following the 387th AES change of command ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 7, 2025. The tradition honors the formal conclusion of the ceremony and celebrates the squadron’s heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 08:46
    Photo ID: 9032445
    VIRIN: 250507-F-MC101-1227
    Resolution: 2737x1827
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Air Expeditionary Squadron
    386AEW

