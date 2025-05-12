U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jodi Ward, 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron first sergeant, holds the squadron guidon during the playing of the Air Force song as the official party departs the stage following the 387th AES change of command ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 7, 2025. The tradition honors the formal conclusion of the ceremony and celebrates the squadron’s heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 08:46
|Photo ID:
|9032445
|VIRIN:
|250507-F-MC101-1227
|Resolution:
|2737x1827
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 387th AES Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.