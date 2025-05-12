Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jodi Ward, 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron first sergeant, holds the squadron guidon during the playing of the Air Force song as the official party departs the stage following the 387th AES change of command ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 7, 2025. The tradition honors the formal conclusion of the ceremony and celebrates the squadron’s heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)