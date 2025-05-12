387th AES Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Abraham Umanah, right, 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron commander, salutes Col. Erin Reynolds, 387th Air Expeditionary Group commander, after assuming command of the squadron during a change of command ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 7, 2025. The ceremonial passing of the guidon symbolizes the official transfer of authority and responsibility for the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)