    387th AES Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    387th AES Change of Command

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Abraham Umanah, right, 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron commander, salutes Col. Erin Reynolds, 387th Air Expeditionary Group commander, after assuming command of the squadron during a change of command ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 7, 2025. The ceremonial passing of the guidon symbolizes the official transfer of authority and responsibility for the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 08:46
    Photo ID: 9032441
    VIRIN: 250507-F-MC101-1127
    Resolution: 2061x1376
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Air Expeditionary Squadron
    386AEW

