Thanksgiving Dinner is Served to Soldiers at 14th Missile Defense Battery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Thomas Shannon and Sgt. First Class Daniel Kelsch, the leadership from the 14th Missile Defense Battery stationed in Kyogamisaki, Japan serve Thanksgiving Dinner to their Soldiers in their dining facility on Nov. 27, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)