Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thanksgiving Dinner is Served to Soldiers at 14th Missile Defense Battery [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Thanksgiving Dinner is Served to Soldiers at 14th Missile Defense Battery

    KYOGAMISAKI COMMUNICATIONS SITE, KYOTO, JAPAN

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    A dining facility employee from the 14th Missile Defense Battery stationed in Kyogamisaki, Japan serves Thanksgiving Dinner to a Soldier in the dining facility on Nov. 27, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 01:03
    Photo ID: 9031746
    VIRIN: 241127-A-TR140-8746
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 15.92 MB
    Location: KYOGAMISAKI COMMUNICATIONS SITE, KYOTO, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thanksgiving Dinner is Served to Soldiers at 14th Missile Defense Battery [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thanksgiving Dinner is Served to Soldiers at 14th Missile Defense Battery
    Thanksgiving Dinner is Served to Soldiers at 14th Missile Defense Battery
    Thanksgiving Dinner is Served to Soldiers at 14th Missile Defense Battery
    Thanksgiving Dinner is Served to Soldiers at 14th Missile Defense Battery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Defense
    USARPAC
    94th AAMDC
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    Land-Based Ballistic Missile Defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download