Leaders from the 14th Missile Defense Battery stationed in Kyogamisaki, Japan serve Thanksgiving Dinner to their Soldiers in their dining facility on Nov. 27, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 01:03
|Photo ID:
|9031744
|VIRIN:
|241127-A-TR140-6095
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|14.22 MB
|Location:
|KYOGAMISAKI COMMUNICATIONS SITE, KYOTO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thanksgiving Dinner is Served to Soldiers at 14th Missile Defense Battery [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.